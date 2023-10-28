Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, on Saturday, reported a 32.94 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, at ₹ 812.34 crore (₹ 611.05 crore).

In the June 2023 quarter, BEL had recorded a net profit of ₹ 530.84 crore.

Total income for the quarter under review increased by 3.56 per cent to ₹ 4,163.8 crore (₹ 4,020.80 crore). In the June 2023 quarter, total income stood at ₹ 3652.50 crore.

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, BEL’s net profit grew 28.84 per cent to ₹ 1343.18 crore (₹ 1,042.54 crore).

The order book position of the company as on October 1, 2023, stood at ₹ 68,728 crore, BEL said in a filing with the stock exchanges.