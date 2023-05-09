Chemicals manufacturers Bharat Rasayan Ltd. said a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 30 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31.

It said in a regulatory filing that the Board would also consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2022-23, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

It added that under the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with securities of the company, the trading window for transactions in the securities shall remain closed from May 08 to June 01 for insiders for the purpose of announcement of the results.