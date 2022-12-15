Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) has agreed to acquire Malaysia’s Firstline Pharmaceuticals Sdn. Bhd and Genomicks Sdn Bhd, for an undisclosed sum. The deal would help bolster BSV’s presence in women’s health and reproductive therapy in Mayalsia.

Following the acquisition, the two companies will be held by BSV.

Firstline Pharmaceuticals is a distributor of fertility treatment in Malaysia, and was incorporated in 2007. Genomicks was incorporated in 2016 and distributes medical devices in Malaysia. The companies distribute a wide range of products, including Foliculin, Hucog, Humog, Profortil, Fortelle+Omega 3.

Rahul Adakmol, BSV Chief Operating Officer (International Operations) said, the accelerations accelerate the company’s business goal of deepening its presence in South-East Asia.

Logen Singam and Chitra Santhirarajan, Founders, Firstline Pharmaceuticals and Genomicks, said in a statement that the association would expand BSV’s presence in women’s health, besides bringing more products for women in Malaysia.

Also read SII manufactures and ships Oxford Univ’s Ebola vaccine in record time