BharatPe acquires PAYBACK India

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
BharatPe on Thursday announced the acquisition of PAYBACK India from American Express and ICICI Investments Strategic Fund.
It did not disclose the transaction value.
Also read: BharatPe signs strategic partnership with ICC
“This is the first-ever acquisition by BharatPe and will make PAYBACK India, the country’s largest multi-brand loyalty program with over 10 crore members, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BharatPe,” it said in a statement.
The acquisition of PAYBACK India is in line with BharatPe’s strategy to build a robust and engaged network of over two crore small merchants by 2023, it further said.
The acquisition will help BharatPe enhance its value proposition for merchant partners and also help it build a lucrative set of offerings for end customers that will enhance footfalls at merchants and accelerate the growth of their businesses.
PAYBACK India will continue operating under its current name and there will be no impact on its existing customer and partner relationships. It will also continue to roll out initiatives to offer value for all customers.
All PAYBACK India employees will now become part of the BharatPe group.
Suhail Sameer and Gautam Kaushik, Group Presidents, BharatPe, along with Sumeet Singh, General Counsel, BharatPe, have joined the Board of PAYBACK India, the company said in the statement.
Further, the role of the senior leadership team at PAYBACK India will be expanded to include the loyalty program for the over 60 lakh merchants of BharatPe.
“With the acquisition of PAYBACK India, we will be able to add a whole new dimension to our merchant value proposition. In addition to the range of payment and credit products which BharatPe offers to help merchants scale their business, we will also be able to drive more consumers to their stores,” said Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe.
Also read: BharatPe raises ₹50 crore in debt from Northern Arc Capital
“It was our top priority to ensure that for the members of the successful PAYBACK India program there would be no changes and that the great customer experience would also be maintained: Users can collect points while shopping offline and online and benefit from exclusive offers in the usual way, now at even more merchants with BharatPe,” said Markus Knorr, CFO, PAYBACK Global.
Launched in 2010, PAYBACK India has a network of more than 100 offline and online partners. Customers can earn and redeem points on every transaction at its partner merchant outlets
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...