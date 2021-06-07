BharatPe signs strategic partnership with ICC

Financial services company BharatPe on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with International Cricket Council (ICC) till 2023.

The agreement will ensure BharatPe’s involvement and integration at all ICC events throughout the term.

These include the upcoming ICC World Test Championship, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (India, 2021), ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (Australia, 2022), ICC Women’s World Cup (New Zealand, 2022), ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (West Indies, 2022), ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (South Africa, 2022), ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (India, 2023) and ICC World Test Championship (2023), the company added

The company will promote the association across the broadcast and digital platforms, as well as execute in-venue brand activations at all the ICC events.

In addition, it will also roll out innovative campaigns to connect and engage with millions of cricket fans and shop owners across the country.

“The ICC partnership is an organic extension to BharatPe’s existing brand strategy centred around cricket,” it added. The company currently has 11 Indian cricket stars as brand ambassadors, namely, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said, “We are excited to enter into a strategic association with ICC and look forward to partnering with them for the world’s most prestigious and celebrated cricketing tournaments over the next three years. We believe that cricket is one of the biggest unifiers - that cuts across geographies and/or languages. I am confident that this association will enable us to build a stronger relationship with our existing merchants, as well as engage better with millions of new, small merchants across the length and breadth of the country.”