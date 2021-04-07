Bharti Enterprises, Dixon form JV to manufacture telecom, networking products under PLI Scheme

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Telecom major Bharti Enterprises and Dixon Technologies (India) Limited that manufacturers consumer durables, lighting products and mobile phones/smart phones, said that they have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture (JV).
The JV company will file necessary applications with the Ministry of Communications or any other nodal agency to avail benefits under the PLI Scheme. Post execution of mutually acceptable agreements by the parties, the JV company will be 74 per cent owned by Dixon and 26 per cent by Bharti Enterprises.
Also read: Why Airtel-RJio deal augurs well for the telecom sector
“The telecommunications sector has played a pivotal role in facilitating growth of the economy and is a key enabler of digital connectivity and Digital India. With Dixon’s excellent track record in the manufacturing industry and Bharti’s deep expertise in telecom, this venture will be well positioned to be a key player in its space,” Deven Khanna, Group Director, Bharti Enterprises, said.
Dixon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited or any other company identified by the parties will be the JV company which will undertake manufacturing of telecom and networking products like modems, routers, set top boxes, and IoT devices for the telecom sector/industry including Airtel.
“We see them as our ideal long-term strategic partner who shares our core values — focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation and customer satisfaction — and we intend to leverage each other’s strengths to manufacture telecom and networking products,” Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Dixon Technologies, said.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...