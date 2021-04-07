Why Airtel-RJio deal augurs well for the telecom sector

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The spectrum trading deal announced by Airtel and Reliance Jio is an indication that the telecom sector is set for stable growth based on mature decision-making. Over the past two decades, the telecom sector has been embroiled in messy litigations due to the stakeholders’ short-term thinking.
Since 2001, the industry has been divided into two camps - one camp led by Sunil Mittal-backed Airtel and the other led by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. The two sides have been at each other throats on several issues, starting with the policy of allowing CDMA technology through Wireless-in-Local-Loop services to the dispute over Interconnection Usage Charges.
Therefore the latest spectrum trading comes as a breath of fresh air as the top two operators are now thinking of collaborating. The deal is a win-win for both Airtel and RJio.
For Reliance Jio, the deal allows them to access a new spectrum in three circles- Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai. In Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, the trading deal with Airtel will enable RJio to take its holding in 800 Mhz to 10 Mhz each. This is significant because data services need at least 10 Mhz spectrum in a frequency band, and RJio was short of this benchmark in both these circles. In Mumbai, RJio will enhance its holding in the 800 Mhz band from 12.5 Mhz to 15 Mhz, thus giving them more bandwidth in a city like Mumbai, where data consumption is very high. This is in line with RJio’s strategy of accumulating more spectrum in the 800 Mhz band. Earlier, it had acquired spectrum in the same band from Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications. RJio also bought more than 800 Mhz spectrum in the recently concluded spectrum auction. In this context, the deal with Airtel is an indication that RJio will base its sub 1GHz strategy on the 800 Mhz band. Sub 1Ghz spectrum is crucial for telecom because it is considered ideal for 4G and 5G services given its better propagation characteristics.
For Airtel, 800 Mhz has never been key. It has focussed on the 900 Mhz band. The deal with RJio allows Airtel to get rid of the “useless” spectrum in the 800 Mhz. An operator needs at least 5 Mhz spectrum in a frequency band to offer even basic voice services. Airtel owned residual spectrum in the 800 Mhz band in these three circles, which was lying idle.
But more than the specifics of the deal, the fact that two rival players have decided to what’s right for each other augurs well for a sector that numerous litigations have bruised in the past.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...