Krutrim, an Artificial Intelligence start-up launched by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, has rolled out an AI chatbot in public beta, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The launch comes a month after Krutrim disclosed a $50-million financing at $1-billion valuation, to become the country’s first start-up unicorn in 2024. The company mentioned that it is the first AI unicorn in the country. Matrix Partners India led the funding round.

The chatbot, which has the same name as the company, was announced in December. It is the firm’s first product, which will be powered by its multilingual large language models (LLM), also called Krutrim.

“This is a start for us and our first generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base” said Aggarwal in a post on X.

Krutrim unveiled its AI models in December last year. At the time, the start-up also showcased the AI chatbot. Krutrim’s AI models can understand over 20 Indian languages and generate text in 10 Indian languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi. A higher and more sophisticated version, Krutrim Pro is anticipated to be available in Q4 FY24.

“Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation. We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms,” said Aggarwal.

Krutrim’s ambitions

Krutrim, ‘artificial’ in Sanskrit, will come in two sizes: a base model named Krutrim trained on 2 trillion tokens and unique datasets, and a larger, more complex model called Krutrim Pro, launching next quarter for advanced problem-solving and task execution capabilities.

Krutrim Pro, launching in Q4 FY24, will be multimodal in nature, which means it can understand and work with different formats, including text, audio, image, and video, at the same time. It will also have larger knowledge, advanced problem-solving and task execution capabilities.

It is working on building AI infrastructure — developing indigenous data centres — and aims to eventually get into server-computing, edge-computing, and super-computers. The start-up is also working on manufacturing AI-optimised silicon chips.

