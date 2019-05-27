BHEL Q4 results: Net profit jumps 50 per cent at ₹682.7 crore

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has reported a net profit of ₹682.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. This represents a 49.33 per cent increase over the net profit of ₹457.17 crore recorded in same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income during the quarter under review rose by 0.65 per cent to ₹ 10418.03 crore.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of 60 per cent (₹1.20 on equity share of ₹ 2 each) for the fiscal year 2018-2019. “An interim equity dividend of 40 per cent has been paid for 2018-19, on the equity following a bonus issue in the year before...The total dividend outflow for the year 2018-2019 shall be the highest during the last six years,” a company statement said.

New projects

On a consolidated basis, in financial year 2018-2019, the total income was ₹31,029.17 crore as against the total income of ₹29,506.72 crore during the previous year, registering an increase of 5.16 per cent.

For the BHEL Group, net profit for financial year 2018-2019 was ₹1,009.16 crore as compared to ₹438.19 crore in the previous year, registering an increase of 130.30 per cent.

“During the year, the company booked the highest-ever orders in its transportation business segment and spares and services; developed in-house India’s first state-of-the-art regenerative braking system for 5000 HP WAG-7 electric locomotive and delivered BHEL’s first 6,000 HP electric locomotive to Indian Railways. BHEL also received its maiden order for track electrification of rail route of 440 track km,” a company statement said.

“The company has entered the floating solar power business with the first commercial scale order of 5 MW at Sagardighi, and the Electric Vehicle (EV) market with maiden order for installation of Solar-based EV Chargers along the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. In addition, the company has entered other new segments like lake purification, municipal water segment, PV plants with battery storage, among others,” it added.

The company has ended the year with a healthy order book of around ₹1,09,000 crore for execution in 2019-20 and beyond.

BHEL has bagged orders for Flue Gas De-sulphurisation (FGD) packages for 17 sets and state-of-the-art Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) packages for 2 sets in 2018-2019. With this, BHEL has so far secured orders for FGD packages for 34 sets and SCR packages for 11 sets.

Eye oversees

In overseas markets, BHEL has secured 50 orders for projects, products, systems and services from 17 countries in the current fiscal. This includes the order for the largest hydropower plant in Nepal, 4x225 MW Arun-3 Hydroelectric Project.

BHEL is also well-placed in the opportunity for its first overseas solar EPC project - 32 MW Djermaya Solar Power project, Chad.

The company is working to grow the share of business from ‘non-coal’ areas to 50 per cent from the current level of 30 per cent. It is also in the process of setting up a rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar and plans to make Bengaluru a solar business hub, along with further expansion of solar PV manufacturing capacity.