BIKAR Aerospace GmbH announced on Wednesday that it will establish an advanced aerospace service centre at the Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC), operated by Aequs Infrastructure.

The move is in line with BIKAR’s aim of expanding its market presence as a premier international supplier of aerospace material. The German company will next offer storage and customised processing of semi-finished products made of aluminium, titanium, super alloys, and other aerospace metals.

Additionally, it is offering advanced IT solutions. Apart from the standard live overview of all orders through a traffic light system, customised solutions are possible at any time, the company said.

“The opening of our new branch in Belagavi signifies our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients while strengthening our position in the aerospace market,” said Alex Bikar, CEO.

According to the company, Belagavi is ideally located to serve manufacturers in the nation’s aerospace triangle, namely Belagavi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. While the BAC hosts over 30 manufacturing units, both Bengaluru and Hyderabad have established aerospace manufacturing hubs.

“BAC hosts a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem with co-located capabilities that deliver an end-to-end manufacturing value stream. BIKAR’s choice of the BAC bears testimony to its success and utility to global aerospace OEMs for quality services ranging from raw materials to globally approved capabilities offered by manufacturing units within the cluster,” said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs.

BIKAR expects its new location to be operational by the first quarter of 2024. This strategic move reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence in the aerospace sector and diversifying its global footprint, the company said.