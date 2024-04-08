State-run NTPC said on Monday that it has set a target to add 5 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity reflecting its commitment to providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

NTPC aims to add 3 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity, exemplifying its steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship.

Simultaneously, the power generator aims to add 2 GW to its thermal energy capacity, strengthening India’s energy infrastructure.

In FY24, NTPC successfully added 3,924 megawatts (MW) of new capacity to its portfolio, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to nearly 76 GW. Presently, the group has an operational RE capacity of 3.5 GW, with an extensive pipeline exceeding 20 GW.

By 2032, NTPC is looking to expand its non-fossil based capacity to 45-50 per cent of the company’s portfolio that will include 60 GW RE capacity with a total portfolio of 130 GW.

It has also set a target of producing 40 million tonnes (MT) of coal from its captive mines in the current financial year, ending March 2025. The targeted quantity will account for 15 per cent of NTPC’s annual requirement.

The company achieved an impressive coal despatch of 34.15 MT and coal production stood at 34.38 MT in FY24.