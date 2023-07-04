Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced that an injection to treat several kinds of autoimmune diseases called Hulio, which is also a biosimilar to Humira, is now available to patients in the United States after five years of experience in Europe and two years in Canada.

The injectable can be used to treat several autoimmune diseases, including plaque psoriasis, some forms of arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease.

The company, which recently announced its acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business, has secured multiple biosimilar approvals in the U.S., Europe, and more than 100 countries across the globe. With the latest acquisition, it aims to provide patients and healthcare professionals with more accessible and affordable treatment options in diabetes, cancer, and immunology.

“The launch of HULIO, our biosimilar adalimumab, in the US is an important milestone as it expands our well-known biosimilar product offering to patients in the country. This launch builds on our strong presence in oncology and diabetes and reaffirms our commitment to enabling affordable access to biologics,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.

To provide broad access for patients, the company is offering two options to health plans and pharmacy benefit managers. The injection is available at a list price (Wholesale Acquisition Cost) of 5 per cent below the current Humira list price. Moreover, Adalimumab-fkjp is also available at a list price that is approximately 85 per cent below the current Humira list price, the company added.

“There are no buttons to push. Patients remove the cap and push the device against their skin to trigger their injection. Designed and built with patients in mind, healthcare professionals and patients don’t have to miss a beat,’” said Mathew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer of Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics Ltd. According to Biocon Biologics, the injection meets the biosimilar approval standards of the US FDA.