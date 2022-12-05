Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon has announced the appointment of Shreehas Tambe, Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the company from December 5, 2022.

He takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-Independent Director on the Board of Biocon Biologics, the company said.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have participated in the evolution of Biocon from an enzymes company to a global biopharmaceutical enterprise. The recent acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business is a game changing event in our journey. Undoubtedly these are exciting times, and together with an exceptional team, I am looking forward to leading Biocon Biologics in the next phase of growth,” said Shreehas Tambe, MD and CEO, Biocon Biologics.

With Biocon since 1997

In his last role, he was leading the company as the deputy CEO. Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997 and has held diverse leadership and operational roles. According to the company, he has played a key role in the development and shaping of Biocon’s biosimilars business over the past 25 years and has led the group’s major capital investments, including the construction of its first overseas plant in Malaysia.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said: “I am pleased that Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD and CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition. His demonstrated track record of business success and deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role.”