Biocon Biologics, Viatris, launch Abevmy in Canada

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, and Viatris Inc have announced that Abevmy (bBevacizumab) is now available in Canada. Abevmy, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, is a biosimilar to Roche’s Avastin (Bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications. These include metastatic colorectal cancer, locally advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer, platinum-resistant recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer and malignant glioma (WHO Grade IV) – glioblastoma.

Matthew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer, Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics, said: “With the launch of Abevmy, (bBevacizumab), we are adding another world-class biosimilar to our oncology portfolio in Canada, which includes Ogivri (Trastuzumab) and Fulphila (Pegfilgrastim). Abevmy will be an important addition to our existing portfolio and will enable us to expand patient access to another affordable biologic for cancer care.”

Viatris Canada Country Manager David Simpson commented: “With patients at the heart of what we do, we are proud to bring Abevmy to market to provide increased access and affordability in oncology. Abevmy is the fourth biosimilar to be offered by Viatris in Canada and our third to support patients living with cancer. Our vast experience in biosimilars has resulted in a substantial oncology portfolio which expands choices for patients across the nation.”

Biocon Biologics and Viatris have an exclusive collaboration for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of a broad portfolio of biosimilars and insulin analogs. Viatris has exclusive commercialisation rights in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and European Free Trade Association countries. Biocon Biologics has exclusive commercialisation rights for certain emerging markets and co-exclusive commercialisation rights with Viatris in the rest of the world.

In February, the two companies reached a definitive agreement wherein Biocon Biologics will acquire substantially all of Viatris’ biosimilars portfolio globally, including Abevmy. The transaction the company said will create a uniquely positioned, vertically integrated company that is expected to be a global biosimilars leader. Upon closing, Viatris will continue to participate in the global biosimilars market through an equity stake of at least 12.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis in Biocon Biologics. The close of the transaction is currently expected to occur in the second half of 2022 subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.