Premium beer manufacturer ﻿Bira 91﻿ has acquired alcobev retail chain The Beer Cafe in an all-stock deal. The bar chain will become a fully-owned subsidiary of the beer manufacturer.

With this move, Bira 91 said it will strengthen its play in pubs and taprooms and build a large-scale direct-to-consumer platform focused on Beer & Innovation. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions as provided under the transaction agreements.

According to the terms, Bira 91 will leverage its infrastructure, experience, and expansion capabilities to further refine The Beer Café’s operating model and better serve its base of beer enthusiasts. The Beer Café’s management with Rahul Singh, CEO, and Founder at the helm, will continue to lead the brand’s operations and take complete responsibility for the newly formed restaurant vertical.

Leveraging on strengths

Rahul Singh, Founder, and CEO of The Beer Café, said, “The Beer Café has a strong consumer base that is loyal and passionate towards the brand. We have a strong operating model, and by leveraging on the strengths of Bira 91, we will be able to enhance the consumer experience and take the brand to newer heights.”

The future of Bira 91’s restaurant vertical will involve a combination of strengthening The Beer Café’s offerings with its expertise while continuing to expand the Bira 91 Taproom experience to increase the base of Bira 91 loyalists, the company said.

Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bira 91, said, “Both Bira 91 and The Beer Café were conceived with the same intent of evangelising and elevating the beer experience in the country, and with this acquisition, together we aim to catalyze the growth of beer culture in India.”

The pub chain has a presence of 33 outlets in 15 cities across Tier 1/2/3 cities at key locations including malls, high street and transit hubs.