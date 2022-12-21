Bira 91 has forayed beyond beers with the launch of Hill Station, a category of Hard Cider Ales. The launch is part of the company’s move to bring new categories beyond beers, in congruence with the increasing demand for ready-to-drink, it said.

Hill Station Hard Cider Ales will have three flavours of hard ciders in its portfolio - Himalayan Apple Original (5.3 per cent alcohol by volume -ABV), Himalayan Apple Strong (7.5 per cent ABV), and Himalayan Apple Berry Twist (5.3 per cent ABV).

They are made from a blend of the freshest Himalayan apples and mountain barley. Their flavors are dry and mildly sweet with a hint of malt and full flavor of orchard-fresh apples, said the company.

Ankur Jain, CEO, of Bira 91, said, “With Hill Station Hard Cider Ales, we aim to become the first major cider brand in the country and expand the category for this beverage. We are bringing this product just in time for the new year celebrations and we are sure that Hill Station Hard Cider Ales will transport the consumers to their summer holidays spent in the hills, bringing back fond memories.”

With ‘House of Bira 91’, we are continually looking to explore beverage categories that are growing rapidly and recruit consumers from the larger beverage space. The launch of Hill Station Hard Cider Ales gives us an exciting opportunity to expand Bira 91’s portfolio and pioneer the growth of beverages in the Indian premium segment, he added.

The portfolio of Hill Station Hard Cider Ales will be available in 330ml bottles and cans across Bengaluru, priced at ₹150.

