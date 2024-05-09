Birla Fertility & IVF, a leading IVF networks has announced its acquisition of the Kozhikode based ARMC IVF Fertility Centre, marking the network’s entry into South India.

Currently, Birla Fertility & IVF operates 30 centres and with this acquisition, it will expand its presence across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, now operating a total of 37 centres across the country. The acquisition marks Birla Fertility & IVF’s reach as a leading partner, meeting the growing nationwide demand for people looking to go to for their fertility needs.

Akshat Seth, Vice Chairman, C K Birla Healthcare, said in a statement that the company plans to expand its footprint to 100 clinics with an investment of over ₹500 crore. “We aim to raise awareness and provide reliable fertility treatments, and with this acquisition, we will expand and strengthen our presence in the South, enabling to address a larger audience”, he added.

ARMC IVF was founded in 2009 by K.U. Kunjimoideen, a leading fertility expert, offering advanced and comprehensive fertility treatments in the South.

India is home to over 28 million couples facing fertility-related challenges, but less than 1 per cent seeks assistance. The growth of the IVF segment will be driven by heightened awareness and enhanced accessibility to best-in-class treatment nationwide.

