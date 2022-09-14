Biryani By Kilo to expand presence across the country, foray into Middle East, Far East countries to double turnover in next 2 years

Biryani By Kilo, the biryani and kebab delivery chain, is hopeful of more than doubling its turnover to close to ₹ 1,000 crore in the next two years backed by steady expansion of footprint within the country and foray into some of the international markets particularly in the Middle East and Far East region.

The company is expecting to clock 33 per cent growth in sales and close the year ended March 31, 2023 at around ₹400 crore as compared with the current turnover of around ₹300 crore.

Delivery kitchens

According to Vishal Jindal, Founder and Co-CEO, Biryani By Kilo, the company will open around 50-60 outlets or delivery kitchens every year over the next few years to ramp up its presence in the country. It currently has 99 such kitchens spread across 45 cities and it is planning to open its 100 th all-women outlet in Kolkata this week.

The company, which has close to 30-35 dine-in restaurants across the country, is also planning to add more such restaurants in some of the newer towns and cities taking the total number to 50 in the next two years.

“As per Technopak’s study, biryani market is estimated to be close to $4 billion out of the $70-$80 billion F&B market overall, which makes it the biggest category in F&B. We are one of the biggest biryani and kebab brand in the country and we have some unique selling points — we specialise in offering four variations (Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata and Guntur); we make biryani fresh and dum-cooked in a handi for every customer so it helps preserve freshness, taste, authenticity, and hygiene,” Jindal told BusinessLine.

All the outlets are company owned and operated and the average investment per kitchen is close to ₹50-80 lakh depending on the size and location of the outlet.

“All our kitchens are company-owned as we do not want to compromise on the quality. Moving forward also we plan to keep it that way. We will have one dine-in restaurant in each of the town and city where we establish our presence. We are in talks with some of the F&B companies in Middle East and Far East countries to establish our presence there,” he said.

Strong demand

The Indian food service market is expected to register a CAGR of around 11 per cent during the forecast period 2022-2027. Among other food categories, biryani has emerged as an unlikely champion of India’s fast-food scene, surpassing pizzas and burgers.

According to food delivery apps, it is among the most popular dish ordered. Swiggy’s annual report on the country’s food ordering says that Indians ordered an average of 115 biryanis per minute, and the dish has remained on top of the charts for quite a few years now.

The brand processes around 4-5 million orders in a year currently, with an average order value of ₹725 an order. It expects to be able to process close to 10 million orders a year over the next one-to-two years backed by its steady expansion program.