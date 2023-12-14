Food delivery platform Swiggy has released its annual year-ender report that offers insights into how (and what) India ordered this year. Biryani continued its reign as India’s favourite dish. It was the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the eighth year in a row.

India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023 with Hyderabad, surpassing other cities when it came to ordering biryanis — every sixth order for the dish came from the city.

On the day of the World Cup 2023 finals, on November 19, India ordered 188 pizzas per minute.

The report also highlighted that the maximum number of orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, who placed over 10,000 orders each. The highest spend, by value, was from a user in Mumbai who ordered food worth ₹42.3 lakh.

During Durga Pujo, Gulab Jamuns overtook Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders. Masala Dosa was the top favourite in vegetarian orders for all nine days of Navaratri.

Cake capital

The report noted Bangalore was the Cake capital of the country, with 8.5 million orders placed for chocolate cake alone.

The report also gave out data for its quick commerce vertical, Swiggy Instamart. The most searched item on the platform was milk, followed by curd and onions. “If you put all those who ordered from Swiggy Instamart’s top five cities in a country, it would be the 17th most populated in the world — Welcome to Insta-pur!,” it said. The single highest order was worth ₹31,748 from a user in Chennai. It was made up of coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips.

The biggest order, by volume, was placed by a user from Jaipur who placed 67 orders on Swiggy Instamart in a single day. The fastest delivery was in Delhi, where Swiggy Instamart delivered a packet of instant noodles in 65 seconds.

The report highlighted that Swiggy Dineout users saw ₹300 crore in savings.