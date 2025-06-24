+ 158.32
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has on Monday decided to announce a second round of land acquisition in the Amaravati Capital Region for providing infrastructural facilities for the upcoming Greenfield capital.
The Cabinet, which met in Amaravati, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also decided to adopt the land-pooling method for acquisition of the land from farmers in a similar manner followed in the first round undertaken during 2014-19 period, when the Telugu Desam Party government was in power, Minister of IT K Parathasarathy told newspersons in Amravati.
While the details are yet to be announced, the Minister said land acquisition would be undertaken in an eco-friendly manner, preserving water bodies and greenery in line with the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. It was also decided to give a `better’ package for the farmers inline with the market dynamics.
In the first phase, about 33,000 acres of land was acquired through land-pooling and construction works of the new capital commenced after the NDA government came to power last year. The government earlier hinted at the need for more land for constructing a Greenfield international airport at Amaravati, which would require about 5,000 acres of land.
The Cabinet has also approved a proposal to lease land (acreage to be decided later) to the India International University of Legal Education and Research at one rupee per acre for a period of 60 years.
Published on June 24, 2025
