Brief: NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) has achieved its highest-ever hot metal output of 11,101 tonnes on June 22, operating at 117 per cent of its blast furnace capacity at its integrated steel plant, the company has said.

The C Shift recorded 3,759 tonnes of hot metal, surpassing the previous shift record of 3,729 tonnes set on April 14.

“For a young plant like NSL, this reflects the strength of coordination across departments. Every unit has contributed to this milestone as we work toward becoming a world-class steel producer,” Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC & NMDC Steel Ltd said.

(report filed by an intern at businessline)

Published on June 24, 2025