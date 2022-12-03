Bisk Farm, a biscuit and bakery brand from the house of SAJ Food, has roped in Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for its Googly range of biscuits.

Bisk Farm Googly, which goes with the brand slogan “Taste with a Twist”, has drawn up its first TVC around Hrithik’s iconic dance moves.

Googly is a category disruptor in the biscuit segment and is available in a mix of unique flavours and variants. With the new campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan, SAJ Food intends to take the Googly brand nationally and encourage consumers to try out its unique taste, the company said in a statement.

“SAJ Food today has attained the position of becoming India’s fourth-largest biscuit and bakery manufacturing company with presence across 23 states in India. Our vision is to make Bisk Farm a truly national brand,” Vijay Kr. Singh, Managing Director, SAJ Food.