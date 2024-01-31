Black Opal Group has raised $3 million in investment from financial institutions, including SBI and HDFC Banks. The funding injection is earmarked for the growth and enhancement of services at JustHomz.com, a prop-fintech B2B2C platform initiated by the company in 2023.

To address challenges within the real estate sector, the group operates through its asset management vertical, an RBI-registered NBFC, and the integrated technology platform JustHomz.com. The app evaluates properties on 85+ technical parameters, delivering a comprehensive assessment for each project. The platform also seamlessly integrates various financing products, including home equity, renovation financing, and early brokerage.

Operating in the NCR region, the JustHomz app boasts a user base of over 5,000 customers, 250 verified channel partners, and 240 verified projects. The company aims to on-board more than 100,000 customers and achieve $3–5 million in loan disbursements through the app in the next 3–6 months.

Prasoon Chauhan, founder and CEO of Black Opal Group, said the company was committed to providing customers accurate information, easy access to customisable capital solutions, and a seamless buying and selling experience.

With revenues exceeding $4.5 million and profit-after-tax of $1.75 million, the group claims to have processed transactions worth over $200 million in real estate projects. The NBFC has distributed $6 million, benefiting 1,500 home buyers. Armed with a dedicated team boasting of combined experience of 70+ years in real estate and financing, the company aims to solidify its market presence by prioritising customer satisfaction and delivering innovative services.