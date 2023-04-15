Quick commerce platform Blinkit’s services are facing disruptions in parts of the Delhi-NCR region with many of its delivery executives deciding to go on a strike against a new payout structure. The Zomato-owned platform said it is actively engaging with the delivery partners.

In response to emailed queries from businessline, a spokesperson for Blinkit said, “60 per cent of our entire fleet has already switched to the new payout. As of now, 70 per cent of our stores (pan-India) are operational and we expect more partners to login every day as we continue to actively engage with the remaining partners.”

The platform operates over 400 dark stores in the country and has a large presence in the Delhi-NCR region. Nearly half of these stores are located in the region. Sources said services of the quick delivery platform are facing more disruptions in regions of Gurgaon and Noida than in Delhi.

Delivery executives of Blinkit in the Delhi-NCR region have been protesting against the new payout structure since Wednesday claiming that it will reduce their earnings. They have been claiming that fees have been slashed from ₹25 per order to about ₹15 per order with a distance-based fee component being introduced.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday tweeted that some Blinkit delivery executives met with him and complained about this issue. “The injustice Blinkit is doing with its employees is illegal. Blinkit management must implement old payment immediately. Reduction from ₹25 per delivery to ₹10-15 is cheating with the employees,” he stated in his tweet.

Blinkit के कुछ कर्मचारी आज मिलने आये



Blinkit अपने कर्मचारियों के साथ जो अन्याय कर रहा है वो ग़ैर क़ानूनी है



@letsblinkit मैनेजमेंट लाखों परिवारों की ज़िंदगी से खेल रहा है



ब्लिंकिट मैनेजमेंट को तुरंत पुराना पेमेंट लागू करना ही होगा



₹ 25 प्रति डिलीवरी से घटाकर ₹ 10-15… — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 14, 2023

Many users have been complaining about non-availability of the platform’s services on social media. The app has been displaying a message stating “ temporarily unavailable” for such users.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit