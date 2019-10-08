Companies

Bliss GVS Pharma unit clears inspection

Drug firm Bliss GVS Pharma has said its subsidiary Kremoint Pharma has cleared an inspection of its Ambernath facility in Maharashtra by the US health regulator. The inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was conducted from June 17-20, Bliss GVS Pharma said in a statement.

“The successful audit outcome from USFDA is a reflection of the steady progress that we are making into the mature pharma markets,” Bliss GVS Pharma VP-Strategy & Business Development Gagan Harsh Sharma said.

