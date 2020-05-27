Blow out at Oil India’s Baghjan Oilfield in Assam

To bring the well under control as per plan, adequate water spraying and safety measures such as installation of BOP (Blow out Preventer) were being undertaken. Efforts have been made to vacate the locals residing within the vicinity of the well to safer places and arrangements have been made for their food and lodging, the statement added.

Consequently, the ongoing operations had to be immediately suspended and the well started releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner. All efforts have been made to mobilize men and equipment at the site so that the well can be brought under control. Further, the Crisis Management Team from ONGC, Nazira has been mobilized to assist OIL’s efforts to control the well at the earliest.

“The blow out happened while work over operations were going on to produce gas from a new sand (oil & gas bearing reservoir) at a depth of 3,729 metres. Earlier the well was producing around 1 lakh Standard Cubic Metre per day (SCMD) of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres,” an Oil India statement said.

The workover operations were being carried out by Chartered Hire Rig owned by John Energy under the supervision of OIL, an OIL statement said.

A blowout means that there has been an uncontrolled release of crude oil and/or natural gas from an oil well or gas well. This happens after pressure control systems fail.

Oil India Limited (OIL) has reported a blow out during work over operations at Baghjan Oilfield in Tinsukia district, Assam. The incident occurred at a producing well called Baghjan 5 on Tuesday morning.

