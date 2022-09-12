Blue Energy Motors drives in India’s first LNG-fuelled truck

Blue Energy Motors launched India’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fuelled green truck at its recently inaugurated plant in Chakan, Pune, on Monday.

It introduced the 5528 4x2 truck as the first model.

The 5528 4x2 model was launched by Anirudh Bhuwalka, CEO of Blue Energy Motors, in the presence of Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, and Sylvain Blaise, President of Iveco Group’s Powertrain Business Unit. Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India, also graced the ceremony.

The Blue Energy Motor’s 5528 truck uses FPT Industrial multipoint stoichiometric combustion engine to ensure best-in-class fuel consumption and lower noise than diesel engines. With 280hp power and 1000Nm torque, it is one of the most powerful natural gas trucks on the Indian market and is compatible with CNG, LNG, and biomethane.

The truck has the industry’s first 1000-lt fuel tank which provides the range of up to 1400 km in a single fill. Given this long range, issues pertaining to range anxiety are well taken care of and with the upcoming LNG dispensing network, sufficient coverage across key routes in the country will be available without the need for frequent refilling.

The company has installed capacity to produce 10,000 trucks / annum which can be augmented as the eco system matures and demand ramps up.

Speaking on the occasion, Anirudh Bhuwalkasaid, “India’s first LNG truck, which we launched today, is our first step towards pioneering the green trucking revolution. We at Blue Energy Motors aim to decarbonise the environment by providing an immediate solution and breaking the barriers of economic returns”. He added, “It is designed not only as an environmentally viable solution but will also be delivering to the business needs of customers. With near zero tail pipe emissions, our truck will help reduce CO 2 up to 30 per cent, compared to conventional solutions available in the market.”

Sylvain Blaise, President of Iveco Group’s Powertrain Business, said, “We are thrilled that FPT Industrial has joined Blue Energy Motors to begin this exciting journey towards advancing Indian commercial transport. India is one of the largest vehicle markets in the world and our cutting-edge technology and natural gas engines are key enablers of the ecological transformation and generating value for the transport operators.”