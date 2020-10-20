BMW AG joins Daimler getting boost from auto-sales recovery

Lumix G9 review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
BMW AG said its auto business generated more cash than expected last quarter, joining rival Daimler AG in posting surprisingly positive preliminary earnings.
Automotive free cash flow in the three months ended in September was €3.07 billion ($3.6 billion), the Munich-based manufacturer said in a statement late Monday. That’s up from €714 million a year ago and exceeds market expectations.
While BMWs cash-flow performance is clearly positive, earnings seem to be expected broadly in line with current estimates as the carmaker didn’t change its forecasts, Warburg said in a note.
BMW fell 1.1 per cent at 9:12 am on Tuesday in Frankfurt, valuing the company at about €40 billion.
Also read: The world’s car industry pins hopes on China’s recovery
Several markets recovered faster than anticipated, leading to sales growth, and BMW also cut costs during the quarter. Its initial results and commentary mirror the situation at Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG, which reported better-than-expected preliminary earnings and cash flow last week.
Also read: Festival-season bookings can be significantly higher than what the auto industry can serve: Shailesh Chandra
Truckmaker Volvo Group had also posted profit that exceeded analysts’ estimates, and car sales across Europe unexpectedly rose in September for the first time this year.
The company will release complete details on its third-quarter results November 4.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...