BMW launches 3 Series Gran Limousine ‘Iconic Edition’ in India

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 'Iconic Edition' in India with price starting at ₹ 53.5 lakh.
Locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai exclusively for the Indian market, the car is available with immediate effect across BMW dealerships in the country in both petrol and diesel variants, it said in a statement.
The petrol version, powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder engine with a power output of 258 hp and capable of accelerating from 0 -100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds, is priced at ₹ 53.5 lakh.
On the other hand, the diesel variant has a 2-litre four-cylinder engine producing power of 190 hp and can accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.6 seconds. It is tagged at ₹ 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom), it added.
Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the company will celebrate this festive season with the launch of three limited editions across its product range.
"The limited units of this 'Iconic Edition' Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment," he added.
Pawah said new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition delivers "sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families".
The car comes with safety features, including six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, among others, the company said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...