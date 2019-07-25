BMW rolls out all-new 7 Series, X7 SUV

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
German luxury car maker BMW Group has launched the all-new 7 Series priced between ₹ 1.22 crore and ₹2.42 crore, and X7 sports utility vehicle (SUV) which entered for the first time in India priced at ₹98.90 lakh (all ex-showroom).
The new BMW 7 Series is locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the company said, adding that it is available in diesel and petrol variants, and for the first time in India, the new 7 Series is also available in a plug-in-hybrid option – the BMW 745Le xDrive – combining benefits of an electric motor and a petrol engine into an extraordinary driving experience.
“Symbolising BMW’s pioneering lead in future mobility, the ‘7’ is also being introduced as a plug-in-hybrid variant in India for the first time, along with a range of powerful petrol and diesel engines. We are confident that the new BMW 7 Series will comfortably surpass all expectations,” Hans-Christian Baertels, President (acting), BMW Group India, said here.
The new BMW 7 Series is available in 730Ld (diesel) and BMW 740Li (petrol) variants which are locally produced at Chennai plant, while the M760Li xDrive (petrol) and the BMW 745Le xDrive (plug-in-hybrid) which are available as completely built-up units (CBUs). They can be further personalised with optional equipment and bespoke customisations from BMW Individual, the company said.
“The BMW 7 Series is our ‘flagship’ – a car that takes the story of luxury forward into the future. The 2019 BMW 7 Series is a completely new car, be it in terms of design, the level of luxury or its advanced technological offerings. A grand imposing presence, opulent interior, unparalleled comfort and superlative performance - the new BMW 7 Series is a place where technology becomes emotion,” Baertels said.
Similarly, the much-anticipated flagship Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) BMW X7 is available in xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature variant (diesel) which is locally produced and the xDrive40i (petrol) is available as a CBU.
