Bombay Shaving’s owner Visage Lines raises fresh funds in a round led by Reckitt Benckiser

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, owner of grooming brand, Bombay Shaving Company, has raised fresh funds to the tune of ₹45 crore in the latest round, which was led by Reckitt Benckiser (RB).
This will be the fifth round of financing for the start-up, which also saw participation from individual HNIs such as Rajesh Sud from Bharti Enterprises, Anjali Bansal, Founder of Avaana Capital, and Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax Energy.
Arjun Purkayastha, RB’s Senior Vice-President, e-commerce, Digital and Ventures, will also join the board of Visage Lines.
Launched in 2016, the grooming brand, Bombay Shaving Company currently has a portfolio of over 100 products across shaving, bath and body, skin, and beard care. Visage Lines said that RB’s strategic investment will support its plans to scale up its operations and enable it to get access to the global scale, expertise, and mentorship of RB, which is known for brands such as Dettol and Lizol.
Shantanu Deshpande, founder CEO of Visage Lines, said the company plans to use the funds to launch three new independent consumer brands in addition to Bombay Shaving Company, this year. “The funds will also be used to grow the core business of Bombay Shaving Company by ramping up its offline retail distribution. We will also put in significant amount of investments in product development and R&D,” he added.
The company said working with strategic partners over the long term will give it “significant leverage” in establishing itself in the Indian consumer ecosystem. Visage Lines also aims to grow its annual sales to ₹150 crore in the next fiscal year.
Purkayastha said: “Our investment represents a commitment to bring the best of two worlds together — Bombay Shaving Company’s expertise in digital-first brands with strong e-commerce capabilities and RB’s expertise in branding, manufacturing, and global scale.”
In the past funding rounds, the grooming brand has raised investments from the likes of Colgate Palmolive, Sixth Sense Venture Partners and other prominent angel investors.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...