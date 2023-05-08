Borosil Renewables’ step-down subsidiary Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH (GMB) said it had completed the modification and cold repair of its furnace. The company has also resumed production following the successful completion of the project.

Borosil Renewables said in an exchange filing that the modification and cold repair of the furnace had resulted in a ‘significant’ increase in its life expectancy. The implementation of advanced processes and technologies during the cold repair had also led to an increase in the production capacity of GMB from 300 tonnes per day (TPD) to 350 TPD. The modification is also expected to lead to substantial savings in energy consumption during the production process.

“It is expected that the furnace will gradually achieve the desired level of output, providing GMB with a strong platform to increase its production capabilities and continue to grow its business,” the company said.