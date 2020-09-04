Bosch picks 26% stake in SUN Mobility

Audi adds the RS Q8 to its Indian portfolio
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Bosch, a technology provider and services in the mobility ecosystem, through its investment vehicle Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V., has acquired a 26 per cent stake in the SUN Mobility.
With its global reach, Bosch is focussed on enabling electrification within its four-pillar approach towards mobility – personalised, automated, connected and electrified. Bosch and SUN Mobility intend to address critical challenges pertaining to adoption of electro mobility.
Soumitra Bhattacharya, President of Bosch Group in India, said, “Bosch engagement with SUN Mobility complements our shared vision towards growth of electromobility. At Bosch, we firmly believe that the diverse powertrain technologies will continue to coexist. A mix of combustion engines and electrification will be needed for a highly efficient mobility ecosystem.”
Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility, said, “This is a significant milestone for SUN Mobility as we are joined by Bosch, a leader in the mobility ecosystem, in our march towards the future of mobility. This reaffirms our mission to build a cost-effective and convenient energy infrastructure solution to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India and the world.”
Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost will deliver an intelligent, unobtrusive package; even better magic carpet ride
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...