Bosch picks 26% stake in SUN Mobility

Bosch, a technology provider and services in the mobility ecosystem, through its investment vehicle Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V., has acquired a 26 per cent stake in the SUN Mobility.

With its global reach, Bosch is focussed on enabling electrification within its four-pillar approach towards mobility – personalised, automated, connected and electrified. Bosch and SUN Mobility intend to address critical challenges pertaining to adoption of electro mobility.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, President of Bosch Group in India, said, “Bosch engagement with SUN Mobility complements our shared vision towards growth of electromobility. At Bosch, we firmly believe that the diverse powertrain technologies will continue to coexist. A mix of combustion engines and electrification will be needed for a highly efficient mobility ecosystem.”

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility, said, “This is a significant milestone for SUN Mobility as we are joined by Bosch, a leader in the mobility ecosystem, in our march towards the future of mobility. This reaffirms our mission to build a cost-effective and convenient energy infrastructure solution to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India and the world.”