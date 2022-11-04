Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited was accredited with FICCI Chemicals & Petrochemicals Award 2022 for their Kochi Refinery. The award, a special nomination by the jury, is a recognition for its outstanding achievement to promote “Make in India” by contributing towards the introduction of Propylene Derivatives (Oxo Alcohols, etc) for the first time in India.

Ajith Kumar, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery) received the award from Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Suresh John, Chief General Manager (Refinery Projects Organisation) and A Mahendiran, General Manager (PETCHEM) were also present from Kochi Refinery.

The Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Complex was built at the cost of ₹6,000 crore. The complex has an Acrylic Acid Unit, Acrylates Unit & Oxo-Alcohol Unit of world scale size and capacity and will save approximately ₹4,000 crore annually in foreign exchange due to import substitution.

Contribution, Recognition

FICCI organizes the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Awards with the objective to recognise individuals and companies for their commendable work and remarkable contributions in Chemical and Petrochemical Industry.

The award that reflects the determination and contributions of individuals and companies was presented in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Industry captains and other stakeholders of the sector.

As many as 48 companies have been awarded for their contribution to the growth of the Indian chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit