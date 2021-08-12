Companies

BPCL net down 28% to ₹1,502 crore in Q1

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2021

Gross refining margin improves to $4.12 a barrel

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd reported a 28 per cent drop in the April-June net profit at ₹1,501.65 crore, from ₹2,076.17 crore a year earlier.

The company’s revenue from operations jumped 77 per cent to ₹89,687.12 crore from ₹50,616.92 crore, BPCL said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The state-owned company’s refinery throughput in the quarter rose to 6.84 million tonnes (mt) from 5.14 mt during the same period last year. Market sales grew to 9.63 mt (7.53 mt).

BPCL said its gross refining margin improved significantly to touch $4.12 a barrel against $0.39 a barrel in the year-ago quarter.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
