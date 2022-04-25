Britannia co-creates Marie Gold Jeera with TN’s home-makers

Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday said it has launched Marie Gold Jeera, which was co-created with homemakers across the cross section of Tamil Nadu and has been crafted exclusively for the State. The biscuit’s key ingredient is jeera — a favorite spice seed of the State known for its health benefits and distinct taste, it said.

“As a customer-centric organisation, Britannia wanted to celebrate the State’s love for the brand by launching an innovative product that is specially curated to suit the local tastes of the region. Britannia Marie Gold has an impressive penetration in TN, reaching more than 90 per cent households and holding a dominant market leadership position,” it added in a statement.

The company said that in collaboration with Momspresso it has partnered with 300 local women homemakers in Tamil Nadu to co-create Marie Gold Jeera.

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Ltd, said, “Tamil Nadu is one of Britannia’s largest markets in terms of affinity and market share. Marie Gold is one of our largest brands, especially in TN. At Britannia, we strive towards incessant innovation of our product lines with the inclusion of new flavours, ingredients to cater to the local audiences’ taste palettes. This product innovation takes our special bond with the state of Tamil Nadu to an all new level, by launching our first ever co-created biscuit, Britannia Marie Gold Jeera, exclusively for TN and in partnership with TN’s homemakers. We believe there is no greater way to embody consumer centricity than that.”

Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder at Momspresso added, “Indian moms are the key decision-makers within every family, and understanding their requirements becomes even more essential for brands to serve their customers better. We studied the requirements of moms in Tamil Nadu through our wide network of Mommy bloggers and influencers and came up with the popular choice of ingredient for Britannia Marie Gold. ”

The 73.5g Marie Gold Jeera pack is available at ₹10 and 200g at ₹30.