Edtech major BYJU’S has appointed a former Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Goel has over two decades of experience in delivering financial and operational results to companies like Vedanta, Diageo, GE, Coca Cola, and Nestle.

As CFO, Goel will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy and management for BYJU’S. He will work closely with the founders and the senior leadership on strategy development, capital planning, and financial analysis.

Making the announcement, Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S said, “We are delighted to welcome Ajay Goel to our BYJU’S family to further strengthen our leadership team. With his extensive experience and diverse skill set, Ajay is the ideal candidate to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer as we continue to chart the course of sustainable growth in this exciting new phase. His strategic thinking and financial acumen will be instrumental in helping us create even more value for our stakeholders.”

Goel has expertise in areas such as building high-performing teams, dealing with board and audit committee, strategic finance, business partnering and decision support, leading M&As, capital restructuring and funding strategy, taxation, and other related fields.

Financial scrutiny

BYJU’S financials have been under scrutiny ever since audit firm Deloitte delayed signing its FY21 financials. This led to an 18 months delay in the filing of BYJU’S FY21 numbers. Moreover, the edtech company has not yet filed its FY22 financials.

In October 2022, Member of Parliament, Karti P Chidambaram had also written to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), urging it to probe the financials of edtech decacorn Byju’s.

Last month, Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI, said that they expect the Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) to complete its ongoing probe on BYJU’S before this year end.

