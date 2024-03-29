Bambrew, a Clean-tech startup in sustainable packaging space has raised INR 60 crore in equity and debt in a Series A round of funding led by Blume Ventures.

The round had participation from Blue Ashva Capital, Mumbai Angels, Indus Capital along with angels Sreevathsa (Servify), Mandeep (Cashify), RK Narayan (President at Horizon Industrial Parks).

Expansion plans

The funding will be used to expand into primary packaging for FMCG, Food & Beverages product categories; expanding manufacturing capabilities, R&D and team.

Bambrew provides solutions to single-use plastics in the packaging industry which are not only plastic-free but are also functional, degradable and environment and animal-friendly. Bambrew’s clients include Amazon, Nyka, My Glam, Bata, Snitch, Harris Brushes, Mahindra among others.

Vaibhav Anant, founder, said, “I am proud to share that so far, we have saved more than 60,000 tons of Single Use Plastic and more than 125,000 tons of CO2 emissions by creating revolutionizing materials which are both functional and cost efficient to plastic. We would be expanding to multiple geographies with various solutions across categories in primary and secondary packages. We will utilize the funds to expand our presence in categories across various forms of primary packaging and help brands adopt materials which are more sustainable and functional.”

Bambrew said it has grown 100 times since its inception in 2019. The company has set up a facility which is spread across 3 acres and houses a full-fledged lab with international standards for Research and Development on new materials, processes and products. Bambrew uses products which are certified by Govt of India and Central Pollution Control Board for being plastic free and are compostable within 130 days. Bambrew products are soil biodegradable, home compostable & industrial compostable.

The global market for sustainable packaging has a market size of $274.15 billion in 2020 and is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5 per cent between 2023 to 2030.

