Byju’s-backed Great Learning acquires recruitment platform Superset

Byju’s-owned professional and higher education startup Great Learning has acquired a talent recruitment automation platform, Superset. The company, however, did not disclose the acquisition price.

Superset will augment skill-based professional learning offerings from Great Learning to, together, realise the vision of bridging the ‘skill- gap’ for India’s talent, and efficiently connecting them with employers and job opportunities. Established in 2017, Superset has automated placements for 500+ colleges/universities, while providing access to placement opportunities to over 27 lakh students from 15,500 colleges. It has also enabled virtual recruitment processes for large enterprises, and has over 4,200 companies on its platform.

Superset will continue to operate under the leadership of its co-founders, Naman Agrawal and Pranjal Goswami. With substantial backing from Great Learning and BYJU’s, Superset will accelerate its growth in India while also expanding its offerings to students and recruiters.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said, “Superset is a strong and strategic fit for Great Learning. The guiding philosophy of both companies has always been aligned towards bridging the gap between education and employment. Superset will propel Great Learning’s efforts to bridge the gap between students, professionals and employers by streamlining campus placements and simplifying hiring processes for colleges, students and companies.”

Superset enables colleges to automate end-to-end campus placements, helps employers hire young talent from across colleges in the country, and empowers students to access opportunities democratically. Over 4.2 lakh students have successfully been placed through the platform to date.

Relevant skills, jobs

Naman Agrawal and Pranjal Goswami, Co-Founders, Superset said, “When we founded Superset in 2017 our key objective was to harness technology to make campus recruitments easier and more efficient. With 27 lakh students, 3200 colleges/universities including many of India’s top institutions and 4200 recruiters on the platform now, we have come a long way towards realising our mission. We are excited to join forces with Great Learning and accelerate our vision of empowering India’s youth with relevant skills and jobs to make us a future-ready nation. Furthermore, as higher education moves online, we will combine our strengths in technology, to provide students with access to opportunities democratically.”

Great Learning was acquired by BYJU’S in 2021, expanding its offerings beyond the K-12 and test prep segment. Founded in 2013, Great learning has delivered over 75 million hours of learning to 3.5 million learners from over 170 countries. It leverages a curated network of 3500+ industry expert mentors to deliver learning outcomes and works with more than 1,200 corporate partners for their upskilling and talent needs.

Collaboration with reputed varsities

Great Learning collaborates with the universities such as Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Wharton, The University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, National University of Singapore (NUS), Deakin University, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT Delhi, Shiv Nadar University, Great Lakes Institute of Management and other universities to enable them to offer Degree, Diploma and Certificate programs. The company also offers over 800 free courses through its Great Learning Academy to help college students and working professionals.