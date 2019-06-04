C-CAMP, BNV sign LoI to fund $5 million to foster early stage innovations in India

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), a bio-innovation hub, has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Japanese venture capital firm - Beyond Next Ventures (BNV).

BNV is a Japan-based independent accelerator dedicated to incubation investment in technology start-ups.

The aim of this collaboration is to encourage as well as promote the best innovations in the field of life sciences and biotechnology in India.

The two organisations intend to create the C-CAMP – BNV Innovation Hub (CBIH), which will largely focus on facilitating Japanese investment of up to $5 million in Indian start-ups working in the life sciences and bio-tech domain.

This hub also aims to support start-ups in both the regions through the exchange of human resources and technologies.

It would also conduct other facilitation programs and events, which would help start-ups connect with skilled talent, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in both regions.

Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director, C-CAMP said, “C-CAMP has been identifying and supporting the most exciting early stage innovations and now looks forward to nurture many more such high-risk high-return innovations at an early stage through this collaboration with Beyond Next Ventures. This will be a fantastic start to build Indo-Japan collaborations for high-end innovations.”

Tsuyoshi Ito CEO, BNV said, “As the top accelerator and VC in Japan, we look forward to combining our experience and extensive network with C-CAMP to support new innovations in Japan and India. Through this collaboration, we plan to make full-fledged venture investments into the life sciences field of India and contribute to the industrial and economic development in India in the future.”