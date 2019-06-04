Milkbasket raises $10.5 mn from Unilever Ventures, others

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Grocery delivery startup Milkbasket on Tuesday said it has raised an additional USD 10.5 million (approx ₹ 69.20 crore) in its latest round of funding led by Unilever Ventures, with participation from Mayfield India, Kalaari Capital, and Blume Ventures and few Indian family offices.
“While the industry is witnessing a number of players adopting our model, this funding - our largest fund infusion till date - is a testament to our robust execution, the team and continued trust of our investors in the growth of Milkbasket,” Milkbasket Co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said in a statement.
Milkbasket said more than 70 per cent of its revenue comes from non-milk products, from the wide assortment of over 8,500 stock keeping units, and it has launched its services in four cities across India within the last six-seven months.
“We are steadily and surely moving towards our goal of achieving USD 1 billion annual recurring revenue in 2021. Together with investing in talent and geographic expansion, Milkbasket continues to invest in customer centric innovation, and this funding will help us focus on all the three areas to build a national market leader in online grocery,” Goel added.
Launched in early 2015, Milkbasket has till date raised close to USD 26 million (approx ₹ 180 crore) in equity funding from Mayfield Advisors, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo Capital (LCIH), Blume Ventures and few family offices.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor