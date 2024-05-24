The CA Institute will host the second edition of ‘Startup Sphere’ event at Bengaluru from June 27-29.

The event aims to bring together the dynamic startup community, including partners, unicorns, leading influencers, founders, investors, leaders, and entrepreneurs, to discuss a broad range of topics related to the startup ecosystem.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI, said “We are expecting to arrange more than $ 200 million funding this year. More than 10,000 people are expected to participate in this three-day event that aims to connect entrepreneurs and investors, wherein startups can sharetheir ideas and get investments”.

The stakeholders can reach out to Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for regulatory compliance, advisory on financial management, he added.

The Startup Sphere 2024 event is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) through the Startup India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

Building on the resounding success of last year’s inaugural Startup Sphere event in Mumbai, which saw an estimated $ 100 million commitment of funding from 60 pitches presented to 75 investors, this year’s event is poised for even greater achievements, Agarwal said.

Currently, ICAI has over 4 lakh members of which around 1.6 lakh Chartered Accountants are in practice. Rest 2.4 lakh members are working in every facet of the financial ecosystem, be it venture capital, investment finance and private equity, their expertise extends throughout contributing significantly to India’s startup success story, he added.

Dheeraj Kumar Khandelwal, Chairman, Committee on MSME & Startup of ICAI, said that the Startup Sphere 2024 event is set to feature 100 exhibitors and 200 startups pitching their innovative ideas to an estimated 100 investors from Bengaluru alone.

The key focal point of Startup Sphere 2024 includes Emerging Trends in Startup Ventures, AI & Machine Learning for Startups, the Intersection of Technology and Entrepreneurship, Digital Transformation and Marketing for Startups, Block Chain and Data Mining etc.