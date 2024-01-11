Cairn Oil & Gas on Thursday said that it has submitted the Field Development Plan (FDP) to start gas production from the open acreage licensing program (OALP) block in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

In August 2021, the company, part of the Vedanta group, notified the gas and condensate discovery of Jaya in its onshore OALP block in Gujarat.

“Through exploration and appraisal successes, Cairn has now submitted a FDP to produce more than 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) initially,” the company said.

This field has the potential to contribute to the company’s goal of doubling production capacities and driving energy aatmanirbharta for India. This will be the first FDP submitted in OALP regime, among 144 blocks awarded under eight OALP rounds by the government to various companies, it added.

Cairn Oil & Gas’ Deputy CEO Steve Moore said, “We are delighted to have progressed to Jaya discovery to its FDP and ready to begin production from Jaya block. This block in Gujarat was one of the initial discoveries for Cairn under India’s OALP, and we believe it will contribute to India’s energy requirements.”

Jaya field, during its appraisal phase, started testing gas evacuations in an innovative manner through truck-mounted compressed natural gas (CNG) kits providing CNG to nearby gas stations. This is the first-of-its-kind facility where sales through a CNG cascade system is being done by an E&P operator from an exploration well.

It has enabled Cairn to minimise gas flaring in line with its decarbonisation vision while allowing appraisal. This gas sales through cascading served the dual aim of monetising gas as well as fulfilling the nation’s energy requirements.

Cairn has also signed a commercial gas sales agreement for gas off-take.

The company has utilised advanced rock physics and seismic inversion technology to predict subsurface sweet spots in and around the Jaya area. A cluster of prospects has been identified which can be developed through tieback to the Jaya facility.

Through the FDP for Jaya, Cairn has nurtured a new asset in the western region that will support holistic economic and sustainable development. New exploration and production will continue to be the benchmarks of Cairn’s operations to drive energy security for India.