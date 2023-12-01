Capgemini has appointed Nive Bhagat as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Group Executive Board, effective January 1, 2024.

She succeeds Carole Ferrand who has served as CFO since 2018 and plans to pursue other career opportunities. Ferrand will support the transition and a smooth handover with Nive until the end of the year.

Since 2019, Bhagat has been CEO of Capgemini’s Cloud & Infrastructure Services, a global business unit comprising over 30,000 team members. She was also appointed a member of the Group Executive Committee. Prior to this, from 2016, she was Head of Cloud Infrastructure Services UK and Europe.

Positions at Capgemini

From 2010 to 2015, Bhagat held various positions at Capgemini, including Head of Markets with full P/L responsibility for all sectors and Head of Private sector across the Applications business in the UK. She was also a member of the UK Country Board from 2016.

“I welcome the appointment of Nive whose career, both prior to joining Capgemini and during the past 13 years within the Group, has given her a broad and valuable experience of our industry. Her proven business acumen, deep knowledge of the Group’s operations and strong grounding in finance mean Nive is well-equipped to take on the role of Group CFO to help drive the next phase of our development,” said Aiman Ezzat CEO, Capgemini Group.

Before joining Capgemini, Nive worked for several years at Infosys Technologies growing and heading Enterprise Solutions in Europe. She has also worked in Corporate Finance with KPMG.

Since 2022, Bhagat has been a Non-Executive Director of Schneider Plc and sits on both the Digital and the Human Capital & Remuneration committees. Prior to that, she was on the Board of MITIE Plc where she also served on the Audit and Nomination committees.