Carborundum Universal Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has reported an increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹118 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with ₹86 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated sales grew 6 per cent to ₹1,191 crore (₹1,129 crore), driven by strong performance across business segments, according to a statement.

The capital expenditure incurred during the first half of the year was ₹55 crore at the consolidated level. The debt-equity ratio was 0.06, while cash and cash-equivalent net of borrowings were at ₹190 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit stood at ₹93 crore (₹73 crore) for the quarter ended June 30. Sales stood at ₹659 crore (₹600 crore).

