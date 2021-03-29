Careon Healthcare Solutions to focus globally for medical, surgical disposable products

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The rising need for medical and surgical disposable products globally coupled with muted demand for Chinese goods seem to have facilitated Kochi-based Careon Healthcare Solutions to tap the export market in a big way.
The company has a manufacturing facility in the Kinfra Hi-Tech Biotechnology Park here and is finalising joint ventures in Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia. Currently, it caters to the UAE, Europe and US markets with products adhering to international certifications such as US FDA registration, GMP, BIS and SEDEX, James George, Managing Director, Careon, said.
Though China is a dominant player in this segment, its products have, of late, met with subdued demand across overseas markets, he added. Quoting reports, he said the market size of global medical disposables was valued at $247.99 billion in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7 per cent from 2020 to 2027.
Single-use medical apparels, a basic necessity in healthcare during the pandemic situation, has led to strong buying of products such as surgical gowns, drapes and packs. This could help the company fetch export revenues of ₹11 crore, thanks to the Covid-19-induced steady demand for personal protection kits.
However, he went on to add that 70 per cent of the hospitals in India still rely on traditional reusable linen for surgical gowns, drapes and other requirements, and nurses the misconception of disposables as an expensive proposition. The use of linens increases the probability of infections during intensive surgical procedures.
Even garment manufacturers have now taken to production of surgical disposables that do not fulfil the required benchmark, he said. Though surgical disposables are categorised under medical devices by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, strict adherence is yet to become a reality in many parts of the country.
Careon Healthcare Solutions has had presence of over 30 years in the industry. From a unit of 10,000 sq ft, the company has grown to a plant of over 1.5 lakh sq ft in size with annual production capacity of 500 crore units.
“We have the most advanced surgical gown unit with ultrasonic sealing technology for high protection and safety. We are also in the process of setting up an exclusive new plant of 40,000 sq ft for storage, dispatch and sterilisation,” said Korah James, the company’s director.
He said that Careon proposes to ram up turnover to ₹1,000 crore by 2026-27, and step into the business of imported surgical sutures and wide range of surgical consumables. The R&D team is working on reducing surgical site infections caused due to medical apparels by giving utmost importance to the material, process, folding and packaging. Plans are also afoot to start a production facility in Gujarat.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...