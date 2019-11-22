CasaOne raises $16 mn in Series B funding

CasaOne, a furniture rental company, has raised $16 million in Series B round of funding, led by Accel with participation from JLL Spark, Freestyle Capital, NextWorld Capital and Array Ventures.

The new investors in the round include Quiet Capital, WeWork and angel investors including Lydia Jett from Softbank’s Vision Fund. This round of financing will help CasaOne expand to new geographies, further invest in hiring technology and engineering talent and expand into adjacent product categories, the company said in a statement.

CasaOne founder and CEO Shashank P S said: “With the new raise, we plan to further double down on engineering and market expansion. We plan to launch in London as our first international market in first quarter of 2020”.

At present, CasaOne operates out of six markets - Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington D.C. – and has a 70-member technology centre in Bengaluru.

CasaOne was launched in August 2017, while BureauOne – a brand that focuses on commercial furniture – was launched in May 2019.

The company raised about $9.7 million in Series A led by Accel, with participationn from JLL Spark and Freestyle Capital in August 2018.