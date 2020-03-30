CavinKare launches sachet hand sanitizer starting at ₹1

FMCG major CavinKare announced today the launch of hand sanitizers under its personal care brand CHIK in a 2ml sachet pack. Priced at ₹1, the sachet can be used at least twice, making it easily affordable and accessible due to its nationwide presence in kirana stores.

CavinKare founder R Chinnikrishnan is popularly known as the Father of The Sachet Revolution for introducing the revolutionary sacket packaging with its iconic CHIK shampoo.

“Considering most people don’t have access to quality hand sanitizers during this time, it is our responsibility to make the essential product accessible and affordable to every individual with utmost quality,” said CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKare, in a press statement.

He added, “The concept of launching the sanitizer in a sachet as well and making them available in a kirana outlet is an ideal step to ensure safety of the masses at this crucial time.”

CavinKare has also introduced hand sanitizer under its other personal care brand — Nyle and professional brand — Raaga. Nyle brand of hand sanitizer currently comes in a 5-litre pack, which will be followed by smaller formats. Raaga Professional brand is targetted at the salon segment in the country.

CavinKare’s statement also added that the company’s decision of providing sanitizer from ₹1 is well within the government’s current stipulated pricing norm which has been duly followed across all other SKUs such as 10ml, 50ml, 90ml, 400ml, 800ml and 5 litre pack.