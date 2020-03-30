CavinKare launches sachet hand sanitizer starting at ₹1

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
FMCG major CavinKare announced today the launch of hand sanitizers under its personal care brand CHIK in a 2ml sachet pack. Priced at ₹1, the sachet can be used at least twice, making it easily affordable and accessible due to its nationwide presence in kirana stores.
CavinKare founder R Chinnikrishnan is popularly known as the Father of The Sachet Revolution for introducing the revolutionary sacket packaging with its iconic CHIK shampoo.
“Considering most people don’t have access to quality hand sanitizers during this time, it is our responsibility to make the essential product accessible and affordable to every individual with utmost quality,” said CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKare, in a press statement.
He added, “The concept of launching the sanitizer in a sachet as well and making them available in a kirana outlet is an ideal step to ensure safety of the masses at this crucial time.”
CavinKare has also introduced hand sanitizer under its other personal care brand — Nyle and professional brand — Raaga. Nyle brand of hand sanitizer currently comes in a 5-litre pack, which will be followed by smaller formats. Raaga Professional brand is targetted at the salon segment in the country.
CavinKare’s statement also added that the company’s decision of providing sanitizer from ₹1 is well within the government’s current stipulated pricing norm which has been duly followed across all other SKUs such as 10ml, 50ml, 90ml, 400ml, 800ml and 5 litre pack.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
The road ahead seems quite bumpy
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...