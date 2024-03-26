Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod for Adani Power’s acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd.

“CCI approves the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of Lanco Amarkantak Power Limited by Adani Power Ltd”, said a CCI post in platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

This latest deal happened under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

In October last year, CCI approved the 100 per cent acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power by PFC Projects, REC, SJVN and Damodar Valley Corporation.

In another transaction, CCI has approves subscription to CCPS B of API Holdings by MEMG LLP and 360 ONE.