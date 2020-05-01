CCI approves RIL-BP Global fuel retail deal

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the deal between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP for fuel retailing in India. This deal was announced in August 2019 when BP and RIL said that they would form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India.
This joint venture called Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBPML) builds on Reliance's existing Indian fuel retailing network and on aviation fuel business.
The CCI approval on Thursday evening is for the transfer of RIL’s group entities that undertake the business of owning, operating and conducting petroleum retail. CCI also approved the transfer of certain specified mobile aviation business assets at certain airport locations (which are currently owned and used by RIL) for RBPML to operate RIL’s aviation fuel business in India as a service provider.
Under the approved deal, BP Global is acquiring an aggregate 49 per cent of the fully diluted paid-up equity share capital and voting rights in RBPML by way of acquisition of existing equity shares of RBPML from RIL and subscription by BP Global to fresh equity shares of RBPML.
The venture expects to expand from RIL’s current fuel retailing network of over 1,400 retail sites and 30 aviation fuel stations across India to up to 5,500 retail sites and 45 aviation fuel stations over the next five years. The retail network will operate under the Jio-BP brand. The joint venture will seek to offer Indian consumers high-quality differentiated fuels, convenience and services. Castrol lubricants will also be available across the venture’s network, a joint statement from RIL-BP had said when the deal was announced.
CCI said that BP Global is an investment holding company and holds shares in subsidiaries and associated companies. RBPML, currently, does not conduct any business operations and, accordingly, does not have any business activities in India or anywhere else in the world. However, post the proposed combination, it will operate the business that will be transferred to RBPML by RIL and its group entities.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...